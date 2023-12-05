Let's be clear, video gaming is not gambling

In the many rooms where we have sat down to talk about esports, and mentioned that it refers to competitive video gaming, we’ve often found ourselves spending a better part of the time we are allocated explaining how and why we are not part of the gambling and betting industry.

For the majority who seek this clarification, it is the name video gaming which confuses them as they fit it all into the category of gaming, in the betting sense. In contrast, for others it is a concern based on the hours spent on electronic devices that breeds such a perception.

It is important to note that video gaming and gambling fundamentally differ in their core characteristics and purpose.

In video gaming, success is largely determined by the player's skill and decision-making abilities.

Whether navigating complex levels, solving puzzles, or competing against opponents, the result is a direct result of the player's actions and abilities. This is why the competitive level of video gaming is now considered as a sport; esports.

The emphasis is on enjoyment, the test and the sense of attainment derived from grasping the game.

This is different from gambling, where luck plays a central role, with the punters counting on factors beyond their control to determine their fate.

Furthermore, video games do not offer financial rewards tied to real-world currency by default. Winning a video game typically results in in-game rewards or progression, contributing to the player's overall experience within the game itself. The virtual items or currency obtained in games generally lack real-world value. Money is only involved where like in other forms of sport, a tournament is organised with a reward system for excelling participants.

The intent of video gaming and esports has been and will always be, to showcase skills and entertain, just like other sports do.

In conclusion, video gaming is dissimilar from gambling due to its focus on skill, entertainment, and the absence of direct financial stakes. It is therefore time that we stop assuming it to be part of gambling and betting.

Let us embrace esports like all other sports.

Ronny Lusigi is the President of the Esports Kenya Federation.