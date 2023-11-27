GEF, IESF collaboration a huge win for esports

The joint announcement by Global Esports Federation (GEF) and the International Esports Federation (IESF) of their signing of an intent to collaborate letter is a massive boost for the global esports community.

It signifies a remarkable stride towards the evolution and global acceptance of esports as a legitimate sport.

Coming barely a month after the International Olympic Committee's signaling of a formation of the Olympic Esports Games, this collaboration creates a united front, allowing GEF and IESF to engage with not only the IOC, but also other international sports organizations and governmental bodies, amplifying their advocacy for the inclusion of esports in major sporting events and its acceptance in different jurisdictions.

Standardization of esports is also another challenge that could be addressed. Having uniform rules, regulations, and competition format is long overdue. This not only ensures a level playing field but also simplifies the understanding and adherence to a universal set of guidelines by players, teams, and organisers.

The collaboration could also go beyond the competitive domain to encompass talent development, coaching, officiating, and education.

Standardization in these areas will uplift the overall skill level and professionalism within the esports ecosystem.

By establishing a framework for growth, GEF and IESF could lay the groundwork for the next generation of esports professionals to emerge, equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in this dynamic industry.

Collaboration could also help in bringing together key stakeholders, including game developers, sponsors, and broadcasters, fostering synergies that can drive the growth and development of esports.

This collaborative approach will enable the sharing of resources, knowledge, and best practices, creating a ripple effect that enhances capabilities in the different facets of esports.

This move also has the potential to contribute to the development of esports infrastructure globally. From standardized facilities to access to equipment, especially in developing nations, this collaboration could raise the overall standards of esports.

The most urgent areas of need in esports in different parts of the world could be identified and tackled and make esports more accessible, creating a level playing field for talent to emerge and lives to be transformed from all corners of the globe.

In this era of rapid esports growth, the collaboration between GEF and IESF stands as a testament to the industry's maturity and its readiness for global recognition.

This is a statement that esports is here to stay, and unity is the key to unlocking its full potential on the world stage. As esports enthusiasts, we can only look forward with excitement and anticipation as this collaboration could pave the way for a new era in competitive video gaming.