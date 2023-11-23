Government backs Kenya's African Esports Cup bid

Kenya's bid to host the inaugural African Esports Cup received a significant boost last weekend, as Sports CS Ababu Namwamba declared the ministry's full support for the initiative.

This endorsement not only positions Kenya ahead of other African nations vying for the same competition but also instills confidence within the private sector, encouraging investments through sponsorships and partnerships which are key for the success of any competition.

The move is particularly noteworthy given the historical hesitancy of policymakers across Africa to recognize and legitimize esports.

The digital nature of this rapidly evolving sport has often outpaced regulatory frameworks. The backing from the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, addresses this gap, fostering Kenya's image as a nation known for embracing digital advancements.

Kenya's reputation as the "Silicon Savannah" further contributes to our suitability as a host. Our robust digital infrastructure is a vital ingredient in the hosting of a seamless esports competition from a connectivity perspective as esports is a blend of sports and technology.

We are also backed by a plethora of talented esports athletes who are among the leading performers in our continent. Queen Arrow, Brian Beast, Eric Demon, Mickey Muhoro, and Shirley "Tinto" Ndirangu have emerged, showcasing Kenya's prowess on the international stage.

Esports organizations in the country have also set the benchmark, organizing lucrative local competitions with substantial prize pools, empowering the Kenyan youth.

At the club level, the esports landscape in Kenya is marked by a dynamic transfer market, illustrating the financial appeal of the sector. Players, even from neighboring countries like Tanzania, are joining Kenyan teams.

Sahil M4, a Tanzanian champion, recently joined the Horizon esports team in Nairobi's Kasarani area, underscoring the attractiveness of Kenya's esports environment.

Kenya's experience in hosting international esports events, such as the recently concluded Swahili Esports Championship with participants from eight African nations, further demonstrates the nation's readiness for larger competitions.

President Ruto’s visa free campaign puts the cherry on this cake, as it is a huge asset on our hands to assure the whole continent of easy access and exit.

Europe and Asia already have thriving continental esports competitions backed by the Global Esports Federation and the respective European and Asian Olympic associations.

Most recently, Chile also played host to the inaugural Pan American esports games. Time is right for Africa to have its own, and Kenya is the right place to do it.