Nairobi hosts first-ever female esports competition

Eight female gamers from across Africa will this weekend battle for honours and cash awards in the 2023 Swahili Esports Champions at Sarit Center Expo in Nairobi.

The first-ever female only gaming event has been organised by Nairobi Comic Convention (NAICCON) in partnership with Services for Africa Gaming & Esports (SAGES)

NAICCON is a platform for African creatives in the digital arts to enhance, collaborate and showcase to reach a global audience.

For SAGES, they deal in advancing the gaming and esports industry in Africa.

The eight gamers come from Benin, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Kenya.

They will compete in TEKKEN, with the winner pocketing $1000 (Sh152, 380).

The second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $500 (Sh76,190), $300 (Sh45,714) and $200 (Sh30,476).

According to Wikipedia, TEKKEN is a Japanese media franchise centered on a series of fighting video and arcade games.

"NAICCON are thrilled to partner with Swahili Esports Champions 2023 as we believe this partnership is a moment of unity, celebration and empowerment,” said Ann Ndanu, Co-Founder of NAICCON.

“We are eager to create a space where female gamers can shine, and where the industry can engage in meaningful conversations about the growth of the esports industry in Kenya and beyond.”

On his part, Desire Koussawo, the president of France Esports and Founder of SAGES said:

"As we embark on this groundbreaking journey, we are proud to partner with NAICCON in our vision to continuously see esports elevated across the African continent. We are excited to celebrate the incredible female talent in esports while also addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

"It's such a great honor that our nation was selected to host this competition. We look forward to offering the best so that Kenya can be considered for even larger international esports events,” said Esports Federation Kenya president Ronny Lusigi.

According to the event’s organisers, a day will be dedicated for insightful discussions and professional meetings focused on the burgeoning esports sector in Africa.