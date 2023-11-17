Kenya University Esports League a step in the right direction

Mount Kenya University (MKU) recently hosted the inaugural Kenya University Esports League competition, drawing 242 students from 34 universities.

The event featured five categories - Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Tekken 7, EAFC and NBA2K.

The significant turnout underscores the potential for universities to become the primary source of esports talent in Kenya.

This shows esports should be recognised as a co-curricular activity since only MKU did so back in July this year.

The competition aims to serve as a positive stride in talent development, providing a platform for competitive video gaming and acting as a scouting ground for emerging esports stars in Kenya.

It also seeks to promote diversity and inclusivity by offering an alternative for students who may not have excelled in traditional sports.

Esports has a unique way of involving students in administrative roles as apart from the players, those interested in officiating were given the chance to put their knowledge of the game to good use.

The convergence of sports, media and technology was also evident as the competition was live-streamed on YouTube, offering students training in media and film a valuable opportunity to put their skills to use.

For the host institution, Mount Kenya University, it served as a chance to align with the interests of the digital generation, showcasing its institution as a preferred hub for gaming enthusiasts.

Encouragingly, four participating universities formally recognised the competition and supported their students' participation. We hope more institutions will back their students who participated independently in this edition.

With scholarship pathways emerging abroad for esports talents, institutions have to actively support the sport.

Furthermore, this burgeoning field not only provides students with income and job opportunities but also taps into untapped sectors in today's saturated job market.

The Esports Kenya Federation commits to actively engage in this space and focus on raising awareness and fostering acceptance of esports among university administrations.

As the esports landscape continues to evolve, the collaboration between educational institutions and esports organisations becomes increasingly crucial for the holistic development of our sport.

Join me in congratulating Mount Kenya University for taking the pioneering step. The university esports league is a step in the right direction.