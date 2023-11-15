42 countries to grace Mombasa Open International event

A record 42 countries have confirmed their participation in the 11th edition of Mombasa Open International Tong-IL Moo-Do Championship set for next month at at Aga Khan Academy.

Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation president Clarence Mwakio said Wednesday that this year's championship will be the biggest ever, attracting between 300 to 600 participants.

"With the situation in the country being calm after the general elections, many countries have shown willingness to come to Mombasa to take part in the annual event. We hope to have more nations confirm their participation," said Mwakio during a press briefing.

The countries having confirmed their participation are South Korea, United States of America (USA), Japan, Phillipines, Paraguay, Turkey, Ethiopia, Brazil, Russia, Denmark, India, Zambia, Cote D'Ivoire, Cyprus, Germany, Angola, Iran, DR Congo, Nepal, Republic of Congo, Cambodia and Thailand.

Others are Colombia, Malaysia, Benin, Samoa, Canada, Burkina Faso, Mali, Central Africasn Republic, Taiwan, Venezuela, Mexico, Cameroon, Vanuatu, Uganda, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco, Austria, Nigeria and hosts Kenya.

Responding to a question about the government sponsoring the event, Mwakio is hopeful they will secure help from the sports ministry and asked the Mombasa county government to also chip in to help make it a success.

"We appeal to well wishers to also help us in one way or the other so that we can hold the championship which is recognsed by the World Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation in its calendar of events," he added.

Mwakio said preparations are at advance stage despite the financial difficulties facing the organisers.

"We hope the government will do its best to help us and ensure the event goes on smoothly and as planned."