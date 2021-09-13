Well done Vihiga Queens for the Champions League ticket

Today, on behalf of K'Ogalo nation, I want to spare this space to congratulate Vihiga Queens for a job well done in securing a ticket to the inaugural Africa Women Champions League set for Egypt later in the year.

Special mention will go to their lead striker Jentrix Shikangwa who deservedly emerged the Most Valuable Player in the regional qualifiers and second top scorer.

Her two goals in the final against CBE of Ethiopia, the second being a last-gasp penalty enabled Vihiga Queens to qualify for the continental championship.

Stating I was humbled to see Vihiga County Governor Wilberforce Otichillo dancing with the girls despite a heavy downpour at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in the post-match celebrations will be a grave understatement.

Vihiga County under Otichillo has given the girls all the support they have needed in the local league and the Champions League qualifiers.

Truly success attracts many friends. Over the last few days, many have wanted to be associated with Vihiga Queens, some even claiming they have helped the girls in one way or another, but credit must go to Vihiga County leadership.

One of my great friends Violet Kerubo Momanyi has been very passionate about women football. I remember she telling me about this Vihiga Queens team and in particular one player called, Shikangwa.

Shikangwa had promised Kerubo to bring glory to Kenya some time ago when (Kerubo) handed her a new pair of boots. She lived to deliver that promise.

So why I'm I focusing on Vihiga Queens today in this column? I think we need to learn from the success of this group of young girls.

With very little pay from the county, Vihiga Queens have remained focused on the game.

Some of these girls would have easily been swayed into other vices, as I have seen happening, but these lasses stayed focused on the game.

We all know ladies’ football is poorly managed in Kenya, we saw just recently the winners of the Women Premier League Thika Queens being awarded a paltry Sh300,000 after toiling for a whole year.

I take this opportunity to challenge corporates especially those that deal with the girl child to come out and support women’s football.

Corporates like Kenya Women Finance Trust (KWFT) can gain so much visibility by supporting clubs like Vihiga Queens or sponsoring the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League.

This is a challenge I am throwing to you KWFT. Finally, I cannot sign off without talking about K'Ogalo

During the weekend, the Confederation of African Football cleared Gor Mahia to play in the continental championships after meeting the CAF Club licensing regulations and requirements.

I thank the club leadership for ensuring that the demands set by CAF were met, especially paying the debts owed to former players.

But for how long will be operating like this? We have been in worse situations as a club, granted, but do we really want to get back to where we were just over a decade ago?