Well done Vihiga Queens for the Champions League ticket

Vihiga Queens players celebrate

Vihiga Queens players celebrate with the trophy after winning the final match of Cecafa Women Club Championship/ Champions League qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 09, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • I take this opportunity to challenge corporates especially those that deal with the girl child to come out and support women’s football.
  • Corporates like Kenya Women Finance Trust (KWFT) can gain so much visibility by supporting clubs like Vihiga Queens or sponsoring the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League.

Today, on behalf of K'Ogalo nation, I want to spare this space to congratulate Vihiga Queens for a job well done in securing a ticket to the inaugural Africa Women Champions League set for Egypt later in the year.

