Time up for rogue coaches preying on athletes

Noah Kibet

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Noah Kibet (right) celebrate their gold and bronze medals in the 800m during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • In this onslaught against rogue individuals, we will require athletes to help us smoke them out and cast them into the sporting wilderness.
  • Do not shield any coach or agent engaging in unethical sporting practices; rather pass on the information to us so we can move in swiftly.
  • Only then will all of us be able to reap the benefits offered by athletics.

Many of us are familiar with the expression, “the strong survive, but the courageous triumph”.

