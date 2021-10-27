Time up for rogue coaches preying on athletes

Many of us are familiar with the expression, “the strong survive, but the courageous triumph”.

I, however, believe in reaping what you sow and harvesting the fruits of your sweat. As a former athlete, I can totally relate to the blood, sweat and tears a sportsperson sheds to reach the pinnacle of their career.

Which is why I write this piece as an open letter to “predators” who prowl on hardworking athletes and – like a tick on a cow – suck them of their hard-earned riches.

These unscrupulous persons masquerade as husbands, wives, agents, managers and coaches “who have a lot to offer to budding talents” who are on the path to stardom.

Having seen the potential within the would be victims, these rogue individuals exploit the athletes in various ways. Some of them enlist their victims into local and international competitions – some of them unsanctioned – with the hope of slicing a fat cut of the winnings from these events.

Others, posing as knights in shining armour, pretend to be in love with these athletes while draining their bank accounts of cash.

By the time the victim’s eyes are open to the fact that the “love” is a scam, they are usually knee-deep in the muddied waters of a romantic relationship in which children are sometimes involved.

There have also been cases, some involving athletes, impregnating underage girls at athletics camps and forcing them into early marriage.

Some unscrupulous coaches and agents go to the extent of influencing their athletes to engage in doping to improve their performances, a practice that not only has serious ramifications for the athlete but also Kenya at large.

As the director of youth development at Athletics Kenya, I want to affirm the sentiments of Julius Kirwa, the federation’s head coach, during last week’s requiem mass for two-time world 10,000 metres bronze medallist Agnes Tirop.

We are no longer going to allow such predators to get their paws on athletes and ravage them of their talent.

If you claim to be a coach, but are not accredited by AK, and hence do not possess a certificate, you will be required to answer some hard questions.

As a federation, we require that all athletics tacticians in the country undertake a course with us before they are provided with a certificate and accreditation. The same stance applies to agents or managers.

In this onslaught against rogue individuals, we will require athletes to help us smoke them out and cast them into the sporting wilderness.

Do not shield any coach or agent engaging in unethical sporting practices; rather pass on the information to us so we can move in swiftly.