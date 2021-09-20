Test of speed for drivers in Mini Classic

Baldev Chager navigatedby Ravi Soni in his VW Polo R5

Baldev Chager navigated by Ravi Soni in his VW Polo R5 during the KCB Ramisi Rally 2021in this photo taken on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • WRC1 cars cannot be sold to the general public. That makes them unique. WRC2 cars are those that are available for sale to the public.
  • Examples are manufactured R5 cars like the Škoda, VW Polo, and Citroen. They are less powerful than the WRC1 cars.  WRC3 cars are similar to WRC2 cars. Both are entered by private entrants.  

Organisers of the Mini Classic Safari Rally have so far received 40 entries for the competition planned for November 4-6.

