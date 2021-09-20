Test of speed for drivers in Mini Classic

Organisers of the Mini Classic Safari Rally have so far received 40 entries for the competition planned for November 4-6.

The competition, to be organised by the East African Safari Classic Rally, will have maximum of 60 entries.

Clerk of the Course Raju Chagger is already out on the stages, looking out for areas that need further improvement before the day of competition.

Gillan Dykes and Nazir Yakub will be the rally stewards in the competition that will see cars leave Nairobi and spend three days tackling the route in Amboseli.

The event will cover a total distance of 1,000 kilometres and will be run on a section of the classic Safari Rally route in and around Kenya.

All the competitive sections are gravel roads, which are open to general traffic. The event will feature three stages per day for three days. The competitive distance will be 700km, with a transport distance of 300km.

The marathon raid rally will be organised for the first time by new owners Minti Motorsports UK who acquired it from its previous owners, the late J.S Vohra and London-based Raju Kishnani.

There are three more rounds of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship to be run by respective clubs spread around the country.

Nanyuki Rally Group will run its event on October 9 -10, followed by Rallye Sports Club (Nairobi) on November 20 and 21. The Sikh Union Club (Nairobi) will stage its event on December 11 -12.

Carl Tundo maintains overall lead in the 2021 KCB KNRC standings with 126 points. Chager is second with 96 points.

Nanyuki will stage the seventh round of the 2021 National Autocross event on October 2 - 3 October.

Rahul Patel, who made his Autocross debut in the last round, is expected to feature in the latest round of the series. Rahul is son of former rally driver Yogesh Patel.

The Rift Valley Motor Sports Club will run the next round of the Karting Championship event on 9/10 October.

On the Kenyan racing scene, the list of names coming through the family production line is endless.

They include Hamza Anwar who is son of rally driver Asad Anwar, Maxine Wahome who is daughter of former rally driver Jimmy Wahome. Asad, Maxine and Rahul are expected to race in Nanyuki.

*** *** ***

The next round of the 2021 African Rally Championship event will be staged in Zambia.

The Zambia International Rally will be run on September 25-26. So far, two rounds of the series have been canceled - Rwanda and Uganda. South Africa will organise the final round form November 27 -28.

*** *** ***

Three more events are left in the 2021 World Rally Championship calendar. The next event will be held in Finland from October 1-3, followed by Spain (October 14-17), and Italy (November 19 -21).

Sebastien Ogier leads the series with 180 points, followed by Elfyn Evans (136), Thierry Neuville (130), Kalle Rovenpera (129) and Ott Tanak (106).

Did you know that....

WRC1 cars are World Rally Cars entered by the manufacturers like Ford, Hyundai and Toyota.

WRC1 cars cannot be sold to the general public. That makes them unique. WRC2 cars are those that are available for sale to the public.