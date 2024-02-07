Sirikwa lived up to the hype as a world X-country classic

Almost 72 hours after the third edition of the Sirikwa Classic, I must confess that I am still hanging over the non-stop entertainment that was on show at Lobo Village in Eldoret.

This World Cross Country Tour was truly a classic that lived up to its pre-race billing. It proved to be a crowd-puller that saw spectators of all backgrounds crowd the venue in droves to savour the best that the menu of races had to offer.

This year’s Sirikwa Classic was like no other; bigger and better than the previous two editions.

It was a mix of the past, present and the future as far as the different races on the programme of activities were concerned.

If there’s anything that we learned from the kids’ competition, it is that the pipeline of athletics talent, which is Kenya, is endless and full of promise.

We had envisaged approximately 500 participants in the kids’ category but were pleasantly surprised to see more than 1,000 register to compete.

Although organizers had to limit the number of participants, the hunger and passion for athletics exhibited by these young ones was clear for all to see.

Another highlight of the Sirikwa Classic was the number of senior citizens who turned up to compete in both the men’s and women’s races.

Listening to them speak passionately about their experiences on the course was an encouragement and lesson that indeed the love for the sport should live on in every one of us to the very last days of our lives.

The excitement on these senior citizens’ faces was evidence of the effect of athletics on our lives and the joy sports bring to our hearts even amid trying times.

The elite athletes did not disappoint in the junior and senior races as each gave it their all on the dusty course.

Considering the busy schedule of events ahead, it was always expected to be a titanic battle in the different race categories as many athletes sought to get their season off to a positive start.

The senior men’s and women’s 10km races were the perfect icing on the cake as athletes braved the scorching sun and dusty course to go for podium finishes. In the end Daniel Simiu and Emmaculate Anyango ruled supreme.

Fans couldn’t have asked for a more befitting end to a stellar event whose tempo had been set by the kids’ athletics and topped off by a nerve-racking race in the senior men’s category.

With the worldwide attention garnered by this year’s edition, we can expect more of the same in 2025 when we gather for the fourth time for this annual classic.