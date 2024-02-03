Sirikwa Classic: Simiu opens gold account in style

He promised and delivered in style amidst his usual smile.

World half marathon silver medallist Daniel Simiu went toe-to-toe with world cross country under-20 champion Ishmael Kipkurui in the last lap before asserting his prowess in the last 200m to win his maiden Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Gold Tour.

Simiu, the World and Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist, set alight the well-attended meet at Lobo Village, Eldoret conquering the rich field and windy course in 29 minutes and 16 minutes.

However, Simiu, the Africa 5,000m silver medallist, had to overcome a stitch in the last lap to outsmart the fast-rising Kipkurui to second place in 29:18 as Weldon Kipkirui came third in 11 seconds off the pace in 29:26.

“I had prepared well and I had to give my fans what I had promised them. Doing my best is winning,” said Simiu. “I started feeling unwell with some piercing stitches but my coach told me to hold on and finish the race.”

Simiu hailed the challenge from Kipkurui.

"He is a strong future prospect,” said Simiu, who has kept his operation open ahead of the World Cross Country Championships scheduled for March 30 this year in Belgrade, Serbia.

“The race was hard since everyone was good and well prepared. I think Simiu used his vast experience and different tactics to win,” said Kipkurui, adding that he is ready to defend his world under-20 title in Belgrade.