Sirikwa Classic: Anyango runs Emmaculate race to bag senior women's gold

Emmaculate Anyango’s spectacular rise continues unabated.

The world’s 10km second fastest woman tore the rich field to shreds to win this year’s Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Gold Tour at the Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

It was virtually a gun-to-tape performance for the 2019 Africa Under-20 3,000m silver medallist, as she claimed a double within a week in 32 minutes and 55 seconds.

Anyango, 23, ran the second fastest time in 10km of 28:57 during the Valencia Ibercaja 10km Road race in Valencia, Spain on January 14 this year before winning the Discovery Cross Country on Sunday last week in Eldoret.

“It’s all about good preparations that I have been having in Iten…I came here to win and I did just that with precision even though the course was a bit windy,” said Anyango, who didn’t mince her words ahead of the busy season.

“You see, there are no favourites in such races since I train just like them. We all had similar ambitions for the top podium place and I am the one who secured it today,” said Anyango.

Athletes battle it out during the third edition of Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour, senior women 10km race held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 03, 2024.

Anyango has set her sights at the World Cross Country Championships scheduled for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia and the Paris Olympic Games due for July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.

If successful, it will be the first time Anyango will be representing Kenya at the highest level even though she claimed silver in 3,000m at the 2019 Africa Under-20 Championships.

“I will decide later in which race I will compete on track between 5,000 and 10,000m at the Olympics even though I will be glad to double up if I meet the qualifying criteria,” Anyango, who talked about her front-running style. “I just love dashing to the front like other chasers,” said Anyango with a telling smile.

Cheered by her mother Pamela Atieno Otieno from the terraces, Anyango said she embraced athletics fully after failing to join form one owing to lack of school fees.

"I am happy with my daughter’s progress so far and I can only support morally with prayers. May the good Lord continue blessing her ways,” said Atieno.

Anyango beat the 2021 London and 2019 New York City Marathon champion Joycilline Jepkosgei to second place in 33:10 as world half marathon bronze medallist Catherine Reline Amanang’ole came third in 33:18.