Sirikwa Classic: Wanyonyi, Cherop calls shots in mixed relay

World cross country mixed relay champions Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Mirriam Cherop sent early signals ahead of this year’s World Cross Country Championships with standout shows at the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour on Saturday.

The 45th edition of the World Cross Country Championships are scheduled for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Wanyonyi and Cherop teamed up with Kyumbe Munguti and Brenda Chebet to win gold in mixed relays during the World Cross Country Championships last year in Australia.

Wanyonyi, the world 800m silver medalist, clocked five minutes and 41.2 seconds to win the men’s 2km race, edging out Victor Kipkurui and Edwin Kiprono to second and third places in 5:42.1 and 5:45.9 respectively.

“This is part of my preparations for the world cross country and eventually Paris Olympics,” said Wanyonyi, adding that he has started a program that will tie him down when the national team for the world cross country team will be in camp.

Athletes compete during the third edition of Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour, Mixed Relay Women 2km race held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 03, 2024.

“If I am to make the team, I will urge Athletics Kenya to exempt me from the camp to concentrate on my speciallised training then join them a week before departure,” said Wanyonyi. “If that works then I will be ready to be in the team that will go defend the mixed relay title.”

It was Wanyonyi’s first race this season.

Cherop finished second behind the women’s 2km winner Purity Chepkirui, the 2021 world under-20 1,500m champion, clocking 6:39.3 against 6:29.6.

“My training in Japan since September before returning to Kenya in December has been smooth. I am happy for the position since this was my first race this year,” said Cherop, who is focused on representing Kenya at the World Cross Country Championships and Olympics.

But first things first, Cherop is keen on running for Kenya at the Africa Cross Country Championships scheduled for February 25 in Tunis, Tunisia before shifting her gears to the World Cross Country Championships.

Cherop said her options are also still open for the African Games planned for March 8 to 23 this year in Accra, Ghana.

“It’s a compact season that needs proper planning,” said Cherop, the 1,500m athlete.