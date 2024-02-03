Sirikwa Classic: Kipkoech, Chepkemoi claim junior titles

Japan-based Matthew Kipkoech from Iten and Kericho’s Mercy Chepkemoi have won the men and women’s under-20 races at this year’s Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Gold Tour at Lobo Village, Eldoret.

Kipkoech stayed behind the leading pack before taking the decisive move in the last lap to edge out favourite Samuel Kibathi, who is based in Japan in 23 minutes and 32 seconds.

Kipkoech, who had last weekend triumphed at Discovery Cross Country Championships, saw off Kibathi, the Africa under-20 10,000m bronze medalist, to second place in 23:37 as Charles Rotich settled third in 23:40.

“I am happy to make the team for the Africa Cross Country championships,” said Kipckoech, who is also eying a place in Team Kenya for World Cross Country Championships due for March 30 this year in Belgrade, Serbia.

Mathew Kipkoech wins the Under-20 men's 8km race during the third edition of Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour, held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 03, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Africa Cross Country Championships are due for February 25 in Tunis. Tunisia.

After finishing third at the Great Chepsaita Cross Country, Mercy Chepkemoi put her act together, winning the women’s under-20 km 6km race in 20:07, to stun Diana Chepkemoi by three seconds.

“I finished 10th last year and it gave me more reasons to train hard and these are the fruits,” said Mercy, who is glad to make Team Kenya for the Africa Cross Country Championships scheduled for February 25 in Tunis, Tunisia.

Ultimately, it’s Mercy’s dream to represent Kenya at the world event in Serbia.

“It was a tough race and making the Kenyan team has really inspired me. I will strategise with my coach Michale Siele and rectify a few mistakes I noted so as to get medals in Tunisia,” said the form three student at Tiloa High School, Kericho County.

Diana, who represented Kenya for the first time during the world cross country championships last year in Australia, finishing ninth in under-20 hope to make it for Africa and world events this year.

Athletes battle it out during the third edition of Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour, Under-20 women 6km race held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 03, 2024.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“The race was quite fine though I slackened a bit for Mercy to win. We all learn from mistakes,” said Diana, who is a student at Saramek High School in Londiani, Kericho County.

Reckitt through their Dettol Cool brands sponsored the junior and kids races to a tune of over Sh3.6 million.

“They say get them when they are still young and that is why we came on board with over Sh3.6 million sponsorship just for the junior events,” said Reckitt regulatory affairs manager, James Mokoro.

“We needed to protect our athletes starting at the tender age and that is why our products come in handy with protective effects for cleaner environment,” explained Mokoro after awarding the winners in junior and kids races.

Mokoro said they will seek to engage Athletics Kenya more in the area of talent search and development especially at the junior camps that are ongoing across the country.

Sirikwa Classic race director Barnaba Korir disclosed that a record 3,000 kids turned out for kids races at this year's edition.