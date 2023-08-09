No excuses, Malkia Strikers must bring La Decima home

Malkia Strikers continue their pathway to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games next week in Yaoundé when they take part in the CAVB African Nations Championship.

Kenya’s qualification journey begun last month at the FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup in France where they stumbled at the first hurdle losing 3-1 to Colombia to exit the competition at the quarterfinals stage.

Coach Luizomar de Moura’s charges will be seeking more ranking points in Yaoundé in order to clinch the sole slot reserved for Africa according to the universality principle that seeks to give representation to every continent at next year’s Summer Games.

Only the top ranked African country by June next year will represent the continent in Paris.

The stakes are certainly high in this year’s continental finals and Kenya’s early arrival in Cameroon speaks volumes of the seriousness with which they are approaching this competition.

It’s been eight years since Kenya last won gold in the 2015 edition held in Nairobi and Malkia Strikers will be out to end Cameroon’s dominance with the Indomitable Lionesses having won the last three editions.

And what a landmark moment it will be for Kenyan volleyball if Malkia Strikers win their 10th African title on Cameroon soil!

Kenya will start as favourites especially given the reports of division in the Cameroon camp with the wrangles within the Federation Camerounaise de Volleyball (Fecavolley) having spilt over to the playing unit.

Battle for control of the federation has seen new President Bello Bourdane and former President Julien Serge divide the national team into two with some key players expected to sit out of this year’s edition.

While this uncertainty over the composition of the host team gives Kenya a psychological boost over their opponents, Cameroon will still be a hard nut to crack at Palais de Sports Arena. Luizomar needs to ensure the girls focus on the task at hand and avoid being drawn into reports that Cameroon will field a weak team.

Cameroon’s trouble aside, Kenya need to be wary of an Egyptian side that has a good blend of youth and experience. Led by the Zamalek duo of Farida El Askalany and Mariam Metwally as well as professional player Nada Meawad, the North Africans look a formidable side.

In delivering a record-extending 10th African title, Luizomar will have killed the proverbial two birds with one stone - end an eight-year title drought as well as place Kenya on the brink of qualifying for Paris 2024!