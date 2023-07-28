Heartbreak for Kenya in FIVB Challenger Cup as Colombia advance

Malkia Strikers on Friday exited the FIVB Challenger Cup at the quarter-finals stage after a heartbreaking 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19) loss to Colombia in Laval, France.

Kenya, who were making their maiden appearance in the event that brings together eight nations, which seek to qualify for the lucrative Volleyball National League(VNL), will now wait for the final rankings.

Kenya coach Luizomar De Moura started with captain and outside hitter Mercy Moim, Veronica Adhiambo, opposite Sharon Chepchumba, middle blockers Belinda Barasa and Edith Wisa, setter Emmaculate Nekesa and libero Aggripina Kundu against the Colombians, who had beaten the East Africans in their previous two meetings.

Kenya trailed the Colombians for the better part of the first set, before they grew into the game and managed to close in on their opponents 13-12.

The South Americans then captilised on some unforced errors from the Kenyans to go 17-13 and 22-18 up before they bagged the set 25-22.

The second set was closely contested with both teams tying 2-2, 4-4 and 6-6, but it was Kenya who pulled away to lead 9-6 and 15-11.

Poor services almost came back to haunt Kenya as Colombia closed the gap 18-16 and forced a 19-19 tie.

Kenya coach Luizomar then rested Barasa for utility player Leonida Kasaya, and the move paid off as her well oiled services distablised their opponents reception to lead 22-19 and 23-19 before they took the set 25-21 to level the sets 1-1.

In the third set, Malkia Strikers were fast of the blocks 5-3 and held onto the lead 9-8 before Luizomar rested Wisa for Trizah Atuka.

The Colombians came from behind to overtake their opponents 17-15 and 20-16 before Kenya made double substitutions, Moim and Adhiambo were replaced by Kasaya and Jemimah Siang'u but the Colombians pulled away to take the set 25-23.

In the fourth set, Colombia took charge of the match from the first point, as Moim and Adhiambo were recalled.

Kenya trailed 18-14 and 22-17 before they lost the set the 25-19.

In the earlier match played at the same venue, Sweden came from two sets down to beat Mexico 3-2( 20-25,19-25,25-20,25-22 and 15-5) to advance to the semi-final.

On Thursday, France had defeated Vietnam, 3-0 (25-20,25-16,25-17), while Ukraine overwhelmed Croatia 3-1(25-15,25-15, 18-25,25-19).