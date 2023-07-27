Malkia Strikers face Colombia in game of their lives

Malkia Strikers face the game of their lives on Friday when they come up against Colombia in the FIVB Challenger Cup knockout stage at the Espace Mayenne in Naval, France.

The Kenyans, who are making their bow in the event, will be hoping to progress to the semi-finals and eventually win the event to qualify for the lucrative FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) for the first time.

Kenya will also be keen to bag points at the event that will be crucial in the Road to Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

But the odds don't favour the record African champions against Colombia.

When Malkia Strikers lost the South Americans twice during the Rio Olympic Intercontinental qualifiers in Puerto Rico and the 2015 FIVB World Grand Prix in Mexico, only two players in the current squad were part of the team.

Outside hitter and captain Mercy Moim and her assistant and middle blocker Triza Atuka.

And as the Malkia Strikers line up to battle Colombians on Friday at 9:30pm Kenyan time, 12 players will be meeting the South Americans for the first time.

Whether Colombia's unfamiliarity will work for or against the Kenyans, is left to be known.

Kenya are ranked position 29 in the latest FIVB released on Thursday, while the Colombians are 12 places above them in the rankings.

Kenya lost to Colombia 3-0 in Mexico and Puerto Rico in 2015.

While Kenya are making their maiden appearance at the annual event, this is Colombia's third attempt at qualification for VNL.

During the Inaugural Challenger Cup in 2018 in Peru, Colombia finished second behind winners Bulgaria, then placed fourth in 2022 behind Croatia (third), Belgium (second) and champions Puerto Rico.

Malkia Strikers assistant coach Paul Bitok is therefore aware the match will not be a walk in the park and a lot will have to go their way if they are to pull a surprise.

"It's a strong team and we have to be almost perfect to win. We can pull a revenge against them but we must get our act together and more so, reception," said Bitok on phone from France after their morning training session yesterday.

The Kenyan technical bench led by Brazilian coach Luizomar De Moura is likely to start with the line-up that played to a 2-2 (20-25,14-25, 25-11,25-24) draw against Mexico on Wednesday in an international friendly match in Laval, France.

Luizomar gave starts to libero Aggripina Kundu, middle blockers Edith Wisa and Belinda Barasa, outside hitters Moim and Veronica Adhiambo, and opposite Sharon Chepchumba.