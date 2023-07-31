Bitok calls for improvement ahead of African Championship

Malkia Strikers assistant coach Paul Bitok has admitted they have a mountain climb as they seek to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games during next month's African Nations Championship in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Bitok's sentiments come after Malkia Strikers over the weekend failed to bag points during the FIVB Challenger Cup in Laval, France.

Kenya finished sixth in the eight-nation annual tournament that saw France qualify for the next year's lucrative FIVB Volleyball National League (VNL).

Kenya, who were making their maiden appearance in the tournament, were eliminated by Colombia 3-1 in the knockouts.

"We have been left in a tight situation and have no choice but to get our act together if we have to qualify for the Paris Games. We head to Cameroon with 124.69 points at position 29 and Cameroon have 122.19 points (30th)..

Losing against Colombia saw us drop a few points and now the difference is less than two points. And therefore we have no choice but to step up. We need to emerge winners at the end of the event to secure our Olympic slot. We are optimistic that the few days we have at our disposal will help us cover ground and be ready for the championship," said Bitok.

"We last won the African title in 2015 and Cameroon have stood in our way for the last three editions. We hope to reclaim the title, although it will not be easy, but it can be done," he added.

The team arrived in Miramas on Monday from Laval where they will train for the next five days before they depart to Douala, Cameroon on August 5.

Miramas is where Kenyan athletes will prepare for the Paris Olympics after the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) last year signed a partnership to have Kenyan athletes train at the state of the art sports facilities.

Africa 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala was the first athlete to pitch camp in Miramas ahead of next month's World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Malkia Strikers will then leave Douala on August 13 in time for the championship that runs from August 15-25 in Yaounde.