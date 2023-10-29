Midweek home games will not work for Bandari

In the heart of Mombasa, where the roaring waves meet the bustling streets, there is a football revolution taking place.

Bandari FC, a team with a rich history, is on an exhilarating journey towards greatness. With their recent success, the Bandari faithful have swarmed Mbaraki Sports Club, creating an electrifying atmosphere that is the envy of many across the nation.

But, as the club and their fans celebrate the remarkable growth, a shadow looms over their next fixture against Kenya Police this Wednesday.

Before I talk about this fixture, let me give some background.

The rise of Bandari’s appeal to the masses can be attributed to several factors, chief among them being a fervent commitment to engaging the community. The club's management has invested heavily in billboards, saturating Mombasa with their iconic blue and white colours. The vibrant media team has been working tirelessly to keep the fans informed, and the video displays at the ferry terminals have served as a constant reminder of the team's presence. Not to mention, the numerous roadshows that have further deepened the club's roots within the coastal city.

The results of these efforts have been nothing short of staggering. Bandari FC has been attracting an impressive number of fans for their home games, and Mbaraki Sports Club has often struggled to accommodate this football loving mass.

The sweet spectacle witnessed during their last game against AFC Leopards left no room for doubt -- Bandari easily rivals Ingwe and Gor Mahia in fan support.

The Bandari faithful gathered en masse on that Sunday -- families and friends coming together to witness the beautiful game.

The city of Mombasa embraced the occasion, and the stadium was filled to capacity.