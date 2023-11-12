‘Ingwe’ fans should keep up the faith

I have a huge belief in the Leopards squad that played Posta Rangers at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday, despite many wasted chances, three from close range.

Leopards came away with a point in a match they should have comfortably won with a huge margin.

Kaycie Odhiambo had given Ingwe a first half lead with a header before Posta equalised through Bryan Marita with two minutes left. Leopards had a huge number of chances but squandered them.

As we head into the international break, coach Tomas Trucha should use that opportunity to improve and build a squad spirit that seems to be another challenge. The coach must also drill his strikers to be clinical.

Among the players who surprised at Ulinzi Sports Complex were Hassan Beja who was making his league debut. Also impressive was Luke Namanda and Maxwell Otieno.

Beja, who was arguably the player of the match, could beat defenders with his runs even if they were one or two metres away.

Leopards are currently struggling for success when they should be dining with their peers Gor Mahia at the high table.

But, despite the tough start to the 2023/24 season due to internal differences, I want to assure Ingwe diehards that Leopards will finish the season in a respectable position.

The players must tighten their boots knowing too well that a slip-up in the remaining games will see them return to the relegation zone.

Due to the Fifa transfer ban, Leopards finished last season without any silverware. But, in the long term, there will be enough reason to believe the team will start winning matches.

Fans should not relent in supporting the team. The players need the crowd to push. When you are out there and people are not cheering, you get tired.

Trucha has already assured Ingwe fans that he has a mission to help the team revive the lost glory. Let’s stay together and support him accomplish his mission.

Leopards may not have not performed well, but they have maintained their fighting spirit.

To see some fans remaining at home when the team is playing is not good for the club. We need to support the team and help them when it’s most needed.