FKF-PL: Sofapaka’s woes deepen as top teams drop points

Sofapaka made history in 2009 by clinching the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title on its maiden season in the topflight competition.

This season, Batoto ba Mungu’s 14 year stay in FKF-PL is already under threat if the poor string of results the team has been getting so far is anything to go by.

Sofapaka sit at the bottom of the FKF-PL table on seven points after 11 rounds of matches.

Having conceded 19 goals, the second highest after Nairobi City Stars 21, the future looks bleak for a team which looked promising to conquer Caf in its early seasons after promotion.

Under its current coach Ezekiel Akwana, Sofapaka is remembered for overturning 2-0 loss in Cairo to beat Egyptian side Ismailia 4-0 at home in 2011 in the preliminary round of Caf Confederation Cup.

On Friday, Sofapaka suffered their heaviest loss of the season when they went down 5-0 to hosts Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. This season, they have only two wins, one draw and have lost eight times.

Their only two wins this season are 1-0 victory over Kenya Police on October 21 and a 3-0 thumping of KCB on November 1.

Not even the signing of experienced midfielder Humprey Mieno from Tusker at the beginning of the season seems to have had an impact on Sofapaka who have netted a paltry seven goals this season, the second lowest, compared to Muhoroni Youth’s four goals.

Sofapaka appointed Rwandese coach Francis Harigingo as their tactician on August 2, but they parted ways with him on October 2 after five matches. Harigingo lost all matches with the exception of a barren draw against Gor Mahia on August 26 in the season opener.

Current coach Ezekiel Akwana was appointed to his role on October 4, but the going has also been frosty for the youthful tactician who has won twice in six contests.

Despite the setback, club chairman Elly Kalekwa believes the current crop of players and technical bench are equal to the task and will turnaround the team’s result on the pitch.

Kalekwa says Sofapaka being relegated is the last thing on his mind and is optimistic that the tide will turn in their favour.

“It is too soon to start thinking of going down because there are only 11 matches we have played. I’m confident the team we have will change the results on the pitch. It is just rectifying mistakes we have been making,” said Kalekwa after the loss to Kakamega Homeboyz.

As Sofapaka walks in the murky waters, league leaders Posta Rangers have amassed 22 points and dropped two points in a 1-1 draw against AFC Leopards. Gor Mahia and Murang’a Seal who are second and are tied on 21 points played out to a barren draw in a game marred with chaos due to poor officiating.

KCB, Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz bagged maximum points to cut the point gap with top teams. KCB and Bandari are tied at 19 points while Homeboyz have garnered 18 points.