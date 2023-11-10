Police gun down Ulinzi as Homeboyz win big

Kenya Police Friday got their first ever league win over Ulinzi Stars after beating the soldiers 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Police Sacco Pavilion in South C Nairobi.

Bottom-placed Sofapaka woes continued after suffering a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz in Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County.

In another clash staged on Friday, FC Talanta defeated struggling Muhoroni Youth 2-0 at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Six other matches will be played on Saturday with the highlight fixture pitting Gor Mahia against Murang’a Seal at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

At Police Sacco Pavilion, neither side was able to break the deadlock in the first half. However, Police came back stronger in the second half and took the lead in the 59th minute via Kenya International Francis Kahata's ferocious shot inside the box.

Aboud Omar put the game behind the soldiers' reach with a well-taken freekick in the 66th minute to ensure Coach Zdravko Logarusic's charges returned to winning ways.

“We played well and even our opponents put in a lot of effort. In the second half we made changes by bringing in speedy players and cutting some of the ball supply. This is what helped us get a win,” said Kenya Police coach Logarusic who was without a win in the last four fixtures.

His opposite number Anthony Kimani, said his game plan failed to work in the second half as they allowed their opponents to dominate.

“We failed to use the few chances we got. My defence tried but things didn’t just work out. My players know they have quality and during this break we shall intensify our training sessions,” said Kimani.

In Kakamega, defender Brian Eshihanda scored two goals in 5-0 thumping of Sofakapa who have garnered only seven points this season and sit at the bottom.

Other goals were netted by Stephen Opoku, winger Ambrose Sifuna and Chris Masinza.