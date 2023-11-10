NSL: Mara Sugar eye fresh start under Nyaberi

Mara Sugar FC will be under new coach Vincent Nyaberi when they host Mombasa Elite on Saturday at Awendo Green Stadium in Awendo.

Due to heavy rains currently being experienced in Migori County, the National Super League (NSL) match previously scheduled to start at 3pm, will now kick off at 1pm.

Nyaberi, who has taken over from Francis Xavier who joined Sofapaka as an assistant coach to Ezekiel Akwana, was unveiled last weekend.

The Narok-based outfit has not tasted victory since the departure of Xavier and have since surrendered top spot after leading for several weeks.

Under caretaker coach Godfrey Naibei, who took over from Xavier, Mara Sugar have registered two loses and a draw. They are ranked third with 14 points heading into the weekend clash against 10th placed Mombasa Elite.

Elsewhere, coach Leonard Odipo of Mathare United says they will not underrate lowly Mully Children Family (MCF) when they host them at Ruaraka Grounds from 1pm.

“Our aim is to take full advantage of the home support and I’m urging our fans to double their support by turning up in large numbers to cheer the team as we continue fighting hard to quickly return to topflight football,” said Odipo who boasts an experienced squad featuring captain Godfrey Ouma, Pascal Ogweno, Elly Asieche and goalkeeper Steve Njung’e among others.

“We are currently leading the pack on 16 points, but we still have many matches ahead. We have only played seven matches with 29 left to complete the season,” he added.

Odipo will be without midfielder Amos Okoth who sustained a long-term injury in training.

Fixtures (all matches start at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Mara Sugar v Mombasa (Awendo Green Stadium, 1pm),

Kibera Black Stars v Gusii FC (Vapor Grounds),

Kisumu All Stars v Dimba Patriots (Moi Stadium, Kisumu),

Mathare United v MCF (Ruaraka Grounds, 1pm),

Darajani Gogo v Kajiado (hope Centre),

Nairobi United v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani Annex).

Sunday

Migori Youth v SS Assad (Awendo Green Stadium, 1pm),

Silibwet Leons v Luanda Villa (Bomet Stadium),