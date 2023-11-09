Murang'a Seal out to spoil Gor Mahia's party at Kasarani

Defending champions Gor Mahia Saturday host newbies Murang’a Seal at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani as Football Kenya Federation Premier League enters Round 11 this weekend.

The "Security Forces" derby pitting Kenya Police against Ulinzi Stars will be played on Friday before the league breaks for two weeks for the Fifa international window.

The break will see the national team Harambee Stars participate in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Kenya plays Gabon and Seychelles on November 16 and November 20 respectively.

Three matches are on the card on Friday while six others will be staged on Saturday across various venues in the country.

League leaders Posta Rangers, who sit top with 21 points, face struggling AFC Leopards at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Barracks on Saturday.

Former champions Tusker and relegation-threatened Shabana will look to overturn their poor run in the league when they play Nairobi City Stars and Nzoia Sugar respectively on Saturday.

Shabana will be under interim coach Oscar Kambona, who has taken over the reins after Tore Bobe parted ways with coach Sammy Okoth due to a string of poor results.

All eyes will be on the Gor Mahia and Murang'a Seal which promises to be an entertaining clash given that both sides are tied on 20 points, just one point behind Posta Rangers.

The game will also be beamed live on Azam Tv as well as the security forces derby which will be staged at Police Sacco Pavilion in South C.

Given that K’Ogalo will be officially unveiling their new 42 seater bus, the management of the team has lined up a series of activities before the game.

There will be a procession of hundreds of K’Ogalo supporters who will pick their bus at General Motors East Africa Isuzu, along Mombasa road then start the journey to Kasarani via Lunga Lunga road-Jogoo Road-City Stadium Roundabout-Country Bus-Tom Mboya Statue.

The procession will then follow Globe Round About-Thika Road then to Kasarani where Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and a host of dignitaries will hand K’0galo players and fans their new bus worth Sh23 million.

Entertainment and lunch will also be provided at the match venue before the Murang’a Seal duel.

During the event, Gor will also unveil this season's jerseys which have since been shipped into the country from Italy.

The newbies have been on a fine run, recording only two defeats despite this being their first season in the topflight league.

Seal lost 1-0 to FC Talanta on September 17 and to leaders Posta Rangers with a similar margin at their Sportpesa Arena backyard in Murang’a on September 24.

Coach George ‘Kingi’ Njoroge last weekend stunned former champions Tusker 2-1 and it remains to be seen whether they will cruise past Gor who played out to a barren draw against Kenya Police at Kasarani in their last outing.

Njoroge, a former Mathare United and Nairobi City Stars coach, will be banking on experienced forward Batts Awita for goals. Awita’s combination with Titus Kapchanga and John Njoroge has played a key role in Seal’s victory in recent matches.

For Gor, leading goal scorer in the league Benson Omala, who has netted seven goals so far, has his work cut out. Omala has failed to score in the last three matches against Bidco United, Shabana and Kenya Police.

Neither Ulinzi Stars nor Kenya Police have recorded a win against each other in the league since the latter was promoted to the top tier in 2022. It was only in the Mozzartbet Cup last season when Ulinzi Stars edged out Police 2-1 in South B, Nairobi.

Kenya Police played out to a barren draw against Gor Mahia last time out while Ulinzi Stars lost by a solitary goal to Bidco United at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Tusker coach Robert Matano and his Leopards counterpart Tomas Trucha will be under pressure to deliver a win given the two teams have been struggling despite being tipped as title contenders at the start of the season.

Tusker have only won once in the last six matches while Leopards have only one win this season and sit 15th on the log on eight points.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Friday

Kakamega Homeboyz v Sofapaka (Bukhungu)

FC Talanta v Muhoroni Youth (Ruaraka)

Kenya Police v Ulinzi Stars (Police Sacco, Pavillion,4pm)

Saturday

Shabana v Nzoia Sugar (Raila Odinga)

Tusker v Nairobi City Stars (Ruaraka)

Gor Mahia v Murang'a Seal (Kasarani, 4pm)

AFC Leopards v Posta Rangers (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

KCB v Bidco United ( Police Sacco, Pavillion)