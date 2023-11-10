Gor ace Omala returns to Harambee Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named three new debutants in his provisional 28-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Gabon and Seychelles.

Kenya are in Group 'F' alongside Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Gabon, Seychelles and Burundi. They will take on Gabon on November 16 and Seychelles on November 20.

Firat, 53, on Friday named Murang’a Seal striker Eric Balecho, KCB defender Haniff Wesonga and USA based Nabi Kibunguchy in the provisional squad which hits camp on Saturday.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala, who is the leading goal scorer in the topflight league, has also received a call-up.

Omala will join forward Masud Juma, Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga and Kakamega Homeboyz forward Moses Shummah.

Omala missed Harambee Stars friendlies draw against Russia, 1-0 loss to South Sudan on September 12 and 2-1 win over Qatar on September 7.

He made his debut for the senior national team in Kenya’s 1-0 loss to Mauritius in the Four Nations Tournament on June 18. Before that Omala was overlooked in Kenya's 2-1 loss to Iran in another international friendly on March 28.

With KCB’s custodian Bryne Omondi injured, the Turkish tactician has brought to the fold Bandari’s custodian Joseph Ochuka. Other returnees to the national team are Duncan Otieno (Gaborone United) and Eric Johana (UTA ARAD).

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Ian Otieno (Zesco), Joseph Ochuka (Bandari)

Defenders

Nabi Kibunguchy (Orlando City), Hanif Wesonga (KCB), Abud Omar (Kenya Police), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), Geoffrey Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg), Eric Ouma (AIK), Joseph Okumu (Reims), Johnstone Omurwa (CF Estrela), Amos Nondi (Ararat)

Midfielders

Duncan Otieno (Gaborone United), Teddy Akumu (Sagan Tosu), Duke Abuya (Singida), Ayub Masika (Nanjing City), Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police), Eric Balecho (Murang'a Seal), Rooney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Eric Johanna (UTA ARAD), Richard Odada (Aalborg), Alfred Scriven (Hodd) , Timothy Ouma (Elfsborg)

Forwards