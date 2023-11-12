WPL: Trans Nzoia Falcons relegated, Vihiga Queens stay top

Trans Nzoia Falcons FC were Sunday relegated from the 2023-24 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier (FKF-WPL) season after they missed their third consecutive league match

Falcons failed to show up for their league tie against Wadadia Women at Ndura Stadium in Kitale in round six of this season's fixtures.

Wadadia were awarded three points and two goals and they are now in position 10 with four points. Falcons also dished walkovers against Bungoma Queens and defending champions Vihiga Queens.

Falcons coach Justine Okiring' stepped down from the role a month ago, attributing it to the immense pressure he faced from the fans, management and financial constraints.

Under Okiring', the team lost its first three matches- 5-0 to league debutantes Soccer Assassins, 4-1 to Zetech Sparks on October 7 and 4-0 to Bunyore Starlets at Mumias Sports Complex on October 15.

In contrast, Vihiga continued to display their prowess in the league after securing a 2-0 victory against Zetech Sparks at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Midfielder Janet Moraa Bundi and substitute Claudia Kadenge found the net in the 9th and 65th minutes.

With 16 points from six matches, Vihiga maintained their position at the top of the table, while Zetech Sparks slipped to seventh place with seven points.

In another match, striker Linda Kihara's goal in the 25th minute was enough to give Ulinzi Starlets maximum points against Gaspo Women at Stima Club Grounds in Nairobi.

Ulinzi soldiers hmoved to the second position with 11 points, while Gaspo dropped to number 11 with three points with a game in hand.

Ulinzi coach Joseph Wambua expressed his gratitude to his defenders for their hard work.

"I want to thank my defenders for a job well done. They really fought because our opponents kept up the pressure. We now focus on our next game and hopefully by then, striker Fasila Adhiambo will be with us after the national assignment," said Wambua.

Adhiambo is currently part of the Rising Starlets which lost 3-0 to the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the first leg of their second round of the 2024 Under-20 Fifa Women's World Cup qualifiers.

The return leg match scheduled for Friday at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi. Wambua will be without the services of captain Sherly Angachi and winger Mercy Airo, who have commenced military training for six months.

Elsewhere, Kenya Police Bullets and Kibera Girls Soccer played to a 1-1 draw at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi. Striker Nancy Atako put Kibera ahead in the 18th minute, only for Bullets to equalize through midfielder Becky Okwaro eight minutes later.

On Saturday, Bungoma Queens secured their first win of the season by defeating Bunyore Starlets 3-2 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

Weekend Results

Bungoma Queens 3 Bunyore Starlets 2

Trans Nzoia Falcons 0 Wadadia Women 2

Gaspo Women 0 Ulinzi Starlets 1

Kenya Police Bullets 1 Kibera Girls Soccer 1