Sweet revenge: Cameroon hit Rising Starlets for three

Kenya's Rising Starlets face an uphill task to qualify for the 2024 Under-20 Fifa Women's World Cup, after a disappointing 3-0 loss to Cameroon in the first leg of the third round qualifiers played at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Saturday evening.

The huge loss means that Kenya must score at least four goals and avoid conceding in the return leg set for Friday in Nairobi in order to proceed to the fourth and final qualifying round where they will take on either Congo or Egypt.

It was sweet revenge for Cameroon after Kenya's senior team Harambee Starlets knocked Cameroon out of the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifiers after edging out them 4-3 on post match penalties following a 1-1 aggregate score over two legs in the first round played in September.

Cameroon dominated the first half with striker Annie Engamembem netting a brace in the 21st and 36th minutes. Naomi Eto's goal in the 44th minute put the tie beyond Kenya's reach.

Rising Starlets struggled against the West Africans and the absence of their key players who are sitting their KCSE exams back home was telling.