New-look Rising Starlets dare Cameroon in Yaounde

Kenya's Rising Starlets will take on Cameroon in the first leg match of the third round 2024 Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifier at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Saturday.

The first leg will be played at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon from 7pm with the return leg set for Friday next week at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Starlets made it through to the third round of the qualifiers after humiliating Angola 10-1 on aggregate in the second round. On the other hand, Cameroon thrashed Botswana 6-1 on aggregate to proceed.

The aggregate winner will take on either Congo or Egypt in the fourth and final qualifying round for a slot at next year's World Cup. Cameroon and Kenya have never met before at junior level.

Rising Starlets coach Beldine Odemba led her new look 24-woman squad in their last training session on Friday at Stade Olembe, Yaounde.

Despite missing nine key players who are sitting for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, the team is determined to get a decent result in Yaounde.

Defender Rebecca Kwoba will be the interim captain in place of the absent Jane Hato who is sitting her KCSE exams.

Before departing the country on Thursday, coach Beldine Odemba said that there were no injuries in the camp and that the team is equal to the task.

"The key players will not be available for selection against Cameroon. The squad now has new players who are ready to represent the nation," Odemba said on Wednesday after their final training session in Nairobi.

A total of 12 new players made the final squad with goalkeepers Christine Omolo from Butere Girls and Ivonne Minage of Zetech Sparks making their debut.

The defence line has also undergone significant changes, with four new defenders being included in the squad. The defenders are; Judith Nandwa (Butere Secondary), Ann Brenda Ochieng (Macmillan Queens), Tabitha Amoit (Wadadia FC), Redempter Mercy (Kobala Secondary).

In the midfield, three new faces have been introduced namely; Sunira Manda Were from Moi Girls High School Eldoret, Clotilda Auma of Butere Girls and Hellen Mito from Soccer Assassins. Sharlyne Opisa is the only new player in attack.

Goalkeepers

Scovia Awuor, Christine Omollo, Ivonne Minage.

Defenders

Rebecca Kwoba, Rachel Adhiambo, Dorcas Glender, Judith Nandwa, Wendy Awino, Ann Brenda Ochieng, Tabitha Amoit, Redempter Mercy, Sharon Vidah Okeyo.

Midfielders

Clotilda Auma, Elizabeth Muteshi, Hellen Mito, Sunira Manda Were.

Forwards