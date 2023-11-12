Now that we have modern bus, we need plane next

The Holy Bible in Deuteronomy 28:7 says “The LORD shall cause your enemies who rise up against you to be defeated before you; they will come out against you one way and will flee before you seven ways.”

This verse teaches us that amidst adversity, witch hunt and suffering, God will not forsake you but will protect and fight for you against your enemies however long it might take.

In fact, your enemies will live and see the goodness of the lord in you.

I don’t intend to preach to K’Ogalo fans through this column, but truly, last week has been one of the best and as fans of the club, we deserve a word from the holy book.

It was a historical week.

Where will our enemies who have been traumatising us for ages with the issue of lacking a modern bus hide?

What will they now use to fight us because on the pitch, we have always trumped on them.

Now we have a 42-seater modern bus. The sleek machine worth Sh23 million was delivered to us in a colourful ceremony at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, by Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo on Saturday.

First, I want to thank the honourable CS for his undying resolve to help Gor Mahia and fulfilling a promise he made when he hosted Gor Mahia players and legends back in June. It is one thing to make a promise and another to fulfill it.

Owalo is a true football fan and has not only been in the forefront for assisting Gor alone but also other clubs in the league.

He has fed our Mashemeji brothers AFC Leopards when they were hungry on a number of occasions while Posta Rangers have also been recipients of his generosity.

Bwana Waziri, you are a true son of the soil; you have not mixed football with politics. Thank you for spearheading a cause which has removed shame from our eyes and now we have the most expensive bus in the league that other clubs dream of. K’Ogalo fans have faith and trust that even on the club house and a modern stadium akin to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu you will embark on, will be achieved.

To the naysayers, find time to come and see our bus. Remember its worth is Sh23 million with a lot of comfort, piped music (which many of you may not know) and galaxy roof lighting.

Other interesting features in it are a polo generation two (POLO G2) esports game, USB charging socket, foldable clear TV sets with pay TV SuperSport connection.

The seats are also above class as there are configuration four VIP seats like the ones found in a presidential jet while others are luxurious two-by-two seats.

As we are still in a jolly mood, our enemies who laughed at us are still on it again claiming since the bus is registered under the Eliud Owalo Foundation, it is his own property.

Let them know that we have a chairman who is a prominent barrister and as he had promised last week, this bus will not end in auctioneers’ hands like the previous one.