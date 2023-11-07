CS Eliud Owalo donates Sh20m bus to Gor Mahia

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia's transport woes are about to end after ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo donated a new Sh20 million 42 seater bus, which will be unveiled on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The unveiling will precede the Gor Mahia versus Murang’a Seal Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest dubbed "Sportpesa" Derby. The two teams are sponsored by the giant gaming firm and are currently tied in the second spot with 20 points after 10 rounds of matches.

The customized Isuzu bus painted green, the home colours for Gor, is already registered with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) under the registration number KDN 068N.

It has WI-FI, air conditioner and five VIP seats comfortable for long distance travels.

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier as he fired a stern warning to auctioneers who would be used by the players who have cases against the club to take their new bus.

“We have ensured that this one you will not be able to reach it. Don’t waste your time. Don’t even try because it will not be anywhere,” he said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

“The other bus was sold via public auction courtesy of one of our players who had sued at the SDT and got a judgement. We don’t know how much it was sold for and we have never heard about it,” added Rachier.

Owalo had promised the club a new bus when he met Gor Mahia players and legends on May 12.

The previous bus, which Gor Mahia have been using since 2013, was impounded by auctioneers on March 7 over some Sh1.7 million the club owed their former defender Wellington Ochieng’, who played for K’Ogalo between 2016 and 2017 before moving to Tusker.

Since the bus was impounded, Gor Mahia players have been using public transport to attend training and matches.