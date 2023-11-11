CS Owalo hands over Sh20m bus to Gor Mahia in colourful event

Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo Saturday honoured his promise, delivering a Sh20 million 42-seaster bus to Gor Mahia at a colourful event that culminated at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Hundreds of Gor Mahia fans braved chilly morning weather to head to General Motors along Mombasa road to receive their state-of-the-art bus.

Not even the light showers could prevent them from attending the historical event which marked the end of ridicule for not having a bus like other Football Kenya Federation Premier League clubs.

Gor Mahia's new bus, donated by Information Communication and Technology CS Eliud Owalo, on Thika Road on the way to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for the unveiling ceremony on November 11, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

Moving in slow motion, the bus snaked through Enterprise Road, Lunga Lunga, Jogoo road, City Stadium Roundabout, Machakos Bus Station before being blessed via a 'ritual' at Tom Mboya Statue then proceeded to Kasarani.

As the convoy moved, so did the number of fans increase. At Tom Mboya statue, it was song and dance as fans made traditional proclamations in Dholuo language to 'protect' the bus from any evil including being nabbed by auctioneers like the previous one.

Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo leads Gor Mahia fans in celebrations during unveiling ceremony of the club's new bus at Tom Mboya statue in Nairobi on November 11, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

On board was Owalo and his family, Gor Mahia officials led by Chairman Ambrose Rachier and Secretary General Sam Ochola as well as players Dolph Owino, Lloyd Khavuchi and Caleb Omondi.

When CS Owalo announced that his next project is building a modern stadium and a fully-furnished club house, enthusiastic fans shouted, "We want a plane!"

Ardent Gor Mahia fan Sudi Jaimbo, said, "I want to preach inside a plane" as he danced to Ohangla maestro Prince Indah's hit song ‘Mashabiki' which sent fans into a frenzy.

Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo (second right) with Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier (right) during unveiling ceremony of the club's new bus at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

While addressing the fans, Owalo said he was happy to have delivered on the promise he made to the club and was determined to ensure Gor have a modern stadium and a clubhouse.

“I’m happy to have delivered on my promise to the club. Now focus is on the club house and stadium to ensure this club gets to the level of other big teams. I thank all friends who we have walked with me in this journey,” said Owalo from the dais amid wild cheers from the fans.

Gor Mahia fans in celebratory mood during unveiling ceremony of the club's new bus at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“I have been a fan of the club since 1980 and we should be together at all times whether the club is down or doing well,” added Owalo as he joined fans in dancing to songs from popular Ohangla artists Prince Indah, Wuod Janabi and Osiepe.

He then flagged off the bus signaling that Gor Mahia's management can now use it for various club activities.

Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo (left) with Gor Mahia legends Austin Oduor "Makamu" (centre) and John "Bobby" Ogolla during unveiling ceremony of the club's new bus at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The event was also attended by representatives of various organisations including Kenya Commercial Bank, and Equity Bank who were among those who marshalled the resources in purchasing the bus.

For the legends who graced the occasion, it is a dream come true for Gor to own a new bus and the future will be bright under the guidance of Owalo who has shown he is a genuine supporter of the club.

“Let us stick together as Gor Mahia family because this is our team. We won Mandela Cup and as legends we are now happy on the route the club has taken and the support we are getting from our leaders like the CS. This is the best thing to have happened to the club,” said Austin "Makamu" Oduor who was captain when Gor Mahia won the Mandela Cup in 1987.

“I’m happy and want to thank the CS. As former players we now want the current team to win the league then we shall go far (in Africa),” said John Bobby Ogola.

Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo (right) shakes hands with Gor Mahia diehard fan 'Jaro Soja' inside the club's new bus at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

An inside tour of the bus shows just how luxurious it is. It has stable Wi-Fi connection and has piped music which will be entertaining players when travelling.