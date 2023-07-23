Enough is enough, step aside and let better managers lead ‘K’Ogalo

On Thursday last week, it was announced that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had instructed the Football Kenya Federation to revoke the licence of Gor Mahia Football Club since since it had failed to meet the CAF Club Licensing Rules.

This means that the club was not going to take part in the CAF Champions League which they qualified for by winning the FKF Premier League in the just-ended season.

K’Ogalo had not paid three of their former players whose contracts had been breached. It is not the first time the club finds itself in this position.

K’Ogalo was given 24 hours to comply with the requirements or be chucked out of the tournament. The club made an indecent rush and appealed to FKF stating that they had honoured the pact and they attached some receipts for proof of their assertions.

All this was being done late on the July 21 when CAF was rolling out the draws for the tournament. In addition, the club shall be fined to the tune not less than Sh1.4 million for this failure.

There is no need to sigh heavily and simulate sadness over something that the club management knew all along and has just ignored. We have repeatedly said on this forum that management of community clubs in this land is almost a criminal venture.

There is no need to point out that all the players that had not been paid were just highly paid journeymen brought into the club by cartels who share the loot with them! It is an internal cancer that cannot be burnt out of the body system!

The management has already proven beyond any reasonable doubt that they are wilfully incapable of taking the club anywhere but underground. They are a heavy liability hanging on the club’s back like the evil old man on the back of Sinbad the sailor; their sharp nails digging into the club’s neck.

They have failed in steering the club into a new era; they cannot sell club merchandise; they cannot account for gate collections; in fact, they are now on the verge of slaughtering the goose that lays the golden eggs out of the greed and assumption that they shall get more eggs at once. This is despicable!

The fan base is slowly shrinking in the stadium but these Rip Van Winkles are sleeping until they hear the jingling of coins; these sleeping beauties knew all along the CAF requirements but they just sat pretty doing nothing to sort out the mess!

The FKF in a lengthy statement has narrated to the country what really transpired before they had to take the painful decision of delicensing K’Ogalo. They cannot be blamed at all.

Well, perhaps it is a good ending. The ban shall save the club from the embarrassment of having to stage their home matches in Tanzania; it shall save them from passing the begging bowl while seeking for tickets to honour their away and home matches during the continental tournament.