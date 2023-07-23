Top clubs will feel pinch as stadiums get renovated

Football fans supporting Nairobi-based clubs including Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards will have to dig deep in their pockets following the shortage of stadiums to host Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) matches next season.

The two Kenyan football powerhouses are among the teams set to suffer as the government plans to close Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for renovation which is expected to be completed by next year.

The two stadiums with a 30,000 and 60,000 -seating capacity, respectively, are set to undergo a facelift to meet CAF and Fifa requirements after they were identified as the proposed venues for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) East African Commission (EAC) “Pamoja” bid.

Neighbours Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have come together in a bid to bring the Afcon to the region for the first time ever by bidding to host the 36th edition of the continental showpiece.

Seek alternative venues

In the joint bid, the three countries agreed to present three stadiums each, with Kenya presenting Kasarani, Nyayo and Kip Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

Police Sacco Stadium, home of Police FC, Kenya Utalii College Sports Club, Ulinzi Sports Complex and Jamhuri Sports Complex were presented as training grounds.

This means Nyayo and Kasarani will be unavailable for league matches. And with Nyayo having been Leopards’ home venue and Kasarani which acted as the home of Gor Mahia, the two teams will be forced to look for alternative venues.

There is some good news following the availability of the recently upgraded Ulinzi Sports Complex and Kenya Police Sacco Stadium — the venues are occupied by Ulinzi Stars FC and Police FC.