Government invites bids for renovation of three stadiums

The government has invited tenders for the upgrading of Moi International Sports Complex (MISC), Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi and Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret to international standards.

The three facilities are among those that Kenya presented in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), East African Commission (EAC) “Pamoja” bid.

In the bid, Kenya has teamed-up with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania in attempts to bring Afcon to EAC for the first time in history.

In the tender notice issued on Tuesday, the government through Sports Kenya has asked eligible and competent firms to submit tenders pursuant to Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2015.

Sports Kenya is the body mandated with running all government sports facilities in the country.

It said that the interested, eligible bidders should be able to rehabilitate and upgrade the three facilities to both Fifa and Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards.

Part of the development to be made in the three facilities is the laying of a synthetic track, the tender notice said.

Currently, there is no stadium in the country that is approved by both Fifa and CAF.

This has forced Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Gor Mahia and Mozzart Bet Cup winners Kakamega Homeboyz to look for alternative venues outside the country to host their 2023/24 CAF home matches.

Gor will represent Kenya in the prestigious CAF Champions League, while Homeboyz will fly the country’s flag high in the CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF had in October 2021 banned both Nyayo and MISC from hosting its matches after they failed to meet several set standards including; a properly functioning floodlights, media centre and a world class VVIP area.

And speaking on June 13 at State House in Nairobi when President William Ruto hosted a section of Kenyan athletes including 1500 meters and 5000m World record holder Faith Kipyegon, Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala pleaded for the installation of a new synthetic track at MISC.