Ababu: Gov't committed to renovating Kip Keino Stadium

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba Tuesday visited the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, promising the completion of the facility without giving a timeline.

During his tour of the facility, which has become an eyesore for the last 10 years, Namwamba said that the current regime is keen on improving the sporting facilities in the region.

“We have agreed with the contractor that we are going to source funds so that the facility can be habitable and then continue finishing the remaining part of the project as time goes,” said Namwamba.

He noted that there is a need to complete the stadium to international standards to help the budding athletes in the region.

“We have a master plan and we have identified this region as our next target and athletes in the next few months will be training in an international standard stadium and this applies to athletes in Iten. We have come here to send a message that there is a new way of working and we have to deliver,” said the CS.

Namwamba added that they will work with two contractors (Golbo Contractors and Shiv Construction Company) who were awarded the tender by the last regime.

“We have chosen to respect the contracts from the previous government but we will not condone the way of doing substandard things in the projects and President William Ruto has strict instructions on the way of doing things. If contractors don’t live up to the expectations, we shall not allow you to continue with the project,” he said.

The stadium is one of three alongside Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani that have been earmarked in the country's joint bid with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Namwamba also revealed that a team from Confederation of African Football (CAF) will next month visit to check on Kenya’s preparedness.