Gor Mahia missing from Caf Champions League draw

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia were Sunday missing from the list of teams that will be drawn in the 2023/24 Caf Champions League.

This means Kenya will most likely not have club in the prestigious competition next season. Kakamega Homeboyz, who won the Mozzart Bet Cup, are in the Caf Confederation Cup draw.

According to the list posted on Caf website, Gor Mahia’s name was missing from the list of 54 teams ahead of the draw set for this week.

On Wednesday, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) withdrew K'Ogalo's Club Licensing Certificate on the basis that the club had breached payment agreement with three of its former players.

The trio are Congolese forward Sando Sando Yangay, Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita and Burundian attacker Jules Ulimwengu. Sando was owed Sh2.27 million, Keita, Sh4.3 million and Ulimwengu Sh1.1 million.

Even though Gor management cleared the arrears owed to the players by Friday morning, FKF insisted that the club had not obliged by the deadline issued by Caf of Thursday 4pm. Furthermore, their appeal to have FKF reinstate their license was not successful as the federation released a chain of events which had led to their license cancellation.

Missing out of the Caf Champions League will be a bitter pill to swallow for the club after they won the league on the last day of the season ahead of Tusker.

On Thursday, Gor Secretary General Sam Ochola castigated FKF's decision to revoke the club license yet all payments had been made.