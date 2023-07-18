Gor to play friendly matches against TP Mazembe, Rayon Sport

Twenty-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have lined up friendly matches against multiple CAF Champions League winners TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ugandan top club Vipers SC, and Rayon Sports of Rwanda next month.

Gor, who won a record-extending 20th Football Kenya Federation Premier League title last month, will use the matches to prepare for the 2023/2024 Caf Champions League.

On the other hand, Kakamega Homeboyz won the domestic (Mozzart Bet) cup and will carry the country’s flag in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Both Gor and Homeboyz will know their opponents when the draw for both competitions are held next month. The first leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round of matches will be on the weekend of August 19/20 while the second leg will be on August 26/27.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola said the club will will play friendly matches against Congolese giants TP Mazembe, Rayon Sports of Rwanda and Vipers SC of Uganda.

“We have communicated with the management of the three teams and what remains is confirmation of the dates. However, the friendly matches will be held early next month because the first leg matches in Caf competitions will be played on the weekend of August 19/20,” said Ochola.

“The three friendlies will be held in Kenya, and the clubs have accepted to join us. We however wouldn’t travel for a friendly match outside the country as we had thought. Instead, we will intensify our preparations for the new season with a number of local friendlies,” added Ochola.

Gor Mahia players are expected to report for training on Saturday to start preparing for the new season after a month-long break.

According to Ochola, they have signed about eight new players who will be officially unveiled next week to reinforce their squad. K’Ogalo is expected to also to release a number of players who are deemed surplus to the squad.

“I can assure our supporters that we will have a competitive and formidable squad for the Caf competition. We wouldn’t want to be just participants but real contenders,” added Ochola.

With Kenya having no ground which meets Fifa standards currently, Ochola said they will play their home matches in Tanzania or Rwanda.

“For Tanzania it may be tricky because Yanga, Azam and Simba SC are also in continental competitions as well and if they have fixtures which falls on the same date as ours, we will have to get another venue,” he said.

“Rwanda would likely be a better option for us and we have started engaging them because Nyayo and Kasarani will still be under renovation by then,” said Ochola, who is also an aspirant for the forthcoming Football Kenya Federation elections.

The government intends to close Nyayo and Kasarani for renovations in anticipation that Kenya and her neighbours Tanzania and Uganda will win their joint bid to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Tanzania has Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as the only one accredited by Caf while Rwanda has Nyamirambo situated in Kigali.

For Kakamega Homeboyz Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula, his team will be awaiting for FKF to give them a venue for their matches even if it is outside the country.

“We will be representing Kenya and the federation has the role to source for a venue for us if the country has no stadium which befits Fifa standards. So I can’t say we have will play in Tanzania or Uganda or Rwanda.

FKF will tell us where to host the game,” said the official.