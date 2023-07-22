Wazito slay Migori Youth to keep premiership status

Wazito FC on Saturday survived relegation from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after they thumped Migori Youth 3-0 at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County.

The well-attended match was the return leg of the FKF-PL/National Super League (NSL) play-off. The two sides had settled for a barren draw in the first leg match held at Migori Stadium on July 22.

Following the draw, Migori Youth, who finished third in the 2022/23 NSL with 62 points needed an outright win or a scoring draw to progress to the top flight league.

Shabana lifted the NSL title with 73 points.

For Wazito, who were playing at home, they needed an outright win to remain in the FKF-PL.

The Kisumu-based side finished 16th with 29 points.

Stephen Mbulere scored at the stroke of halftime to hand the hosts the lead at the break.

Motivated by the lead, Wazito was rejuvenated in the second half with Robert Onyango scoring the second goal two minutes after resumption.

Wazito put the game beyond Migori Youth’s reach in the 54th minute when Maxwell Odada's long ball landed behind the defence with an on-rushing Collins Odhiambo slotting home easily.

Yusuf Ochieng squandered a glorious opportunity to reduce the deficit for the visitors when he headed wide, to the disappointment of their supporters.

The match’s momentum went a notch higher in the dying minutes but the two sides failed to convert their scoring opportunities.

Wazito head coach Charles Odera attributed the win to good preparation ahead of the match.

"Our opponents challenged us throughout the 90 minutes. Special thanks to the entire playing unit,” said Odera.

He revealed that the club will shop for at least eight experienced players in preparation for next season.

Migori Youth coach Kelvin Oluoch said luck was not on their side.

“The best team lost and that is the game, you have to accept. We will now embark on serious training in preparation for next season” he said.

Wazito will now play FKF-PL matches next season while Migori Youth will feature in the NSL matches.