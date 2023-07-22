Kenyan international joins French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has left Belgian Pro League side KAA Gent.

Gent said Okumu, 26, has joined French League 1 side Stade de Reims.

“The wish of Joseph Okumu (26) to take a new step in his career has been fulfilled,” said Gent in a statement on its official twitter account.

“Our Kenyan defender moves to the French Ligue 1, where he will play football for Stade de Reims. Reims is the club of Belgian coach Will Still. With Thomas Foket and Thibault De Smet, two other ex-Buffalos are already playing.”

Okumu penned a four-year deal with Gent on June 21, 2021.

He scored four goals all with his head in the 92 appearances he made for Gent in all competitions.

Okumu excelled mainly due to his speed and athleticism. With his 1.90m frame he was also strong in the air,” said Gent.

“He experienced the best moment on April 18 last year, when he defended very strongly in the cup final against Anderlecht. We don't just remember Joseph for his qualities on the field. In the past two seasons he always showed to be happy, with his heart in the right place.”

Gent Chief Executive Officer Michel Louwagie wished him well at Reims.

“Okumu has done great service for our club. Together with Ngadeu and Torunarigha he formed a very strong trio at the back. Joseph felt ready to take the next step in his career and is happy with his move to Reims. It is now up to us to replace him in a good way,” said Louwagie.

Before moving to Gent, Okumu previously turned out for Swedish side Elfsborg.

He traces his roots to Chemelil town in Kisumu.

He joined Chemelil Sugar in January 2016 straight from Kakamega High School.

After impressing in the local league, he made his senior national team debut on May 31 that year in a friendly match against Sudan in Nairobi. He played in central defence alongside Brian Mandela in the 1-1 draw.