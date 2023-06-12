Harambee Stars finally leave for Mauritus
What you need to know:
- Stars were initially scheduled to travel on Saturday, but the journey aborted due to financial and logistical challenges.
- Stars were to face Djibouti in their first match on Sunday but the game was cancelled.
National men's football team, Harambee Stars Monday left the country to participate in the ongoing Four Nations Tournament being staged in Mauritius.
A 23 man squad and members of the technical bench left the country aboard a chartered Kenya Airways Plane at 10am.
The team is expected to reach Mauritius by 3pm. Kenya, Djibouti, Pakistan and the hosts will take part in the competition, which started Sunday and will run till June 18.
The quartet are Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Kenya Police winger Alvin Mangeni and Bandari duo of custodian Simon Masaka and Mohamed Siraj were dropped from the final squad named by Turkish coach Engin Firat.
Azam midfielder Kenneth Muguna will also not link up with the team as his side are expected to clash with Tanzania champions Yanga SC in the Tanzania League Cup
Defender Joseph Okumu is also out with injury and was not named in the final list.
Kakamega Homeboyz striker Moses Shumah made the cut alongside Kevin Luke Otiala of Kariobangi Sharks and KCB custodian Bryne Omondi.
Harambee Stars will face Pakistan on Wednesday before playing their last game on June 18 against Mauritius.
Stars were initially scheduled to travel on Saturday, but the journey aborted due to financial and logistical challenges. Stars were to face Djibouti in their first match on Sunday but the game was cancelled.
Full Squad
Goalkeepers
Ian Otieno, Byrne Odhiambo, Brian Bwire
Defenders
David Ochieng, Kevin Luke Otiala, Collins Shichenje, Robinson Kamura, Amos Nondi, Eric Ouma, Daniel Sakari, Abud Omar
Midfielders
Daniel Anyembe, Richard Odada, Charles Ouma, Richard Odada, Teddy Akumu, Joseph Mwangi, Abdallah Hasan, Clifton Miheso, Victor Omune, Boniface Onyango
Forwards
Moses Shummah, Benson Omalla, Michael Olunga