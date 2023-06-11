30 players report for camp ahead of Cecafa U-18 event

With the clock ticking towards the Cecafa U-18 Women Championships, Rising Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has pleaded with schools to release players for the national assignment.

The regional tournament is scheduled to kick off on June 24 in Nairobi, but only 30 out 44 players in the provisional squad have reported to their residential camp in Nairobi.

"This is a big challenge that I would like addressed. School games are very important because they are a forum for us to select players for national duty. It's only fair if they release players to join others in camp.

So far the mood in the camp is high and the girls are psyched up for national duty. But we have to let some of the girls go as soon as possible so that we get the exact number of players to register for the competition," said Odemba.

Junior Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba during the team's training at Kasarani Annex Stadium in Nairobi on June 10, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

The tactician has also pleaded with Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) to adjust the Term Two Games calendar in order to give the girls an opportunity to showcase their talent.

"It is important for them to have the chance to play for the national team. It will help them build their careers, whether they have aspirations to play football professionally or pursue other opportunities within the football industry."

Speaking to Nation Sport, Wiyeta Girls Secondary School head coach Edgar Manyara says five of his players including Velma Auma (Goalkeeper), defenders Sharon Omwangale and Lorine Ilavunga and Sheila Adongo (Midfielder) will not show up for national duty.

"In a week's time we are starting our Sub-county championships and the same players have to be available for selection. This means that the competitions will collide with the national team calendar. The administration is hard on us and this means that players will not travel," said Manyara.

"We had even communicated to the federation about the logistics and the head coach is also aware," added Manyara.

Striker Fasila Adhiambo, who has now earned her third call up in the national team, and is one of the most experienced players in the squad, is optimistic that they will make history at home.