Provisional squad for Cecafa Women's U-18 Championship named

Rising Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba Monday named a provisional squad of 44 players for this month's Cecafa Women's Under-18 Championship in Nairobi.

It will be the Mathare United team manageress' first job as head coach of a national team. This came after Odemba led national selection trials in Nairobi, Western Nyanza and Coast regions last month.

The trials were aimed at selecting the players that will represent the country in the championships which starts on June 24.

Kenya returned to the international scene after Fifa lifted the February 24, 2022 suspension. Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) side Ulinzi Starlets' striker Fasila Adhiambo and Zetech Sparks' Ivy Chepkirui are the most experienced players included in the squad.

Division One side Soccer Assassins' midfielder Rebecca Kwoba is also part of the squad.

Goalkeeper Patience Kasichana and striker Shihafu Askonotia from Dagoretti Mixed School in Nairobi also received their maiden call ups. Kasichana was part of the Dagoretti football team that represented Kenya in the East Africa Secondary Schools Games in Tanzania last year.

The team will report to camp on Thursday.

“We are excited about the upcoming Cecafa U-18 championships as this provides a great opportunity for our young talents to get exposure on an international stage,” said coach Odemba.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Christine Omolo (Butere Girls), Scoria Awuor (Kobala Secondary), Terry Okova (Mogunga Girls), Velma Auma (Wiyeta Girls), Shihafu Askonotia (Dagoretti Mixed).

Defenders

Robai Nelma (Lwandeti D.E.B), Vidah Okeyo (Butere Girls), Judith Okumu (Butere Girls), Dorcas Glenda (Butere Girls), Beryl Achieng (Magunga Secondary), Sharlot Atieno Obondi (Kobala Secondary), Philomena Syombua (Kamukunji Secondary), Claire meris (Kobala Secondary), Junedezina Awino (Itigo Girls), Lorine Ilavunga (Wiyeta Girls), Sharon Omwangale (Wiyeta Girls), Ruth Akinyi (Nasokol Girls).

Midfielders

Rebecca Kwoba (Soccer Assassins FC), Jane Hato (Madira Girls), Lorna Faith (Butere Girls), Sheila Awuor Ouma (Kobala Secondary), Eunice Atieno Odemba (Kobala Secondary), Ephy Atieno Onyango (Kobala Secondary), Susan Akoth (Our Lady of Fatima), Jerrine Adhiambo (Madira Girls), Jane Njeri (Dandora Secondary), Velma Kaveza (Itigo Girls), Sheila Kaare Wanjiru (105 Nini Farm), Conny Anyego (Hoppy’s Girls Primary), Sheila Adongo (Wiyeta Girls), Erika Njeri (Kahuhia Girls), Rebecca Odato (Dagoretti Mixed).