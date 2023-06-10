Harambee Stars' trip to Mauritius aborts
Harambee Stars on Saturday morning failed to travel to Mauritius for the Four Nations Tournament scheduled to kick off on Sunday due to lack of flights.
In a statement Football Kenya Federation CEO Barry Otieno said the national team will now travel to Mauritius on Monday.
The national team was set to leave the country at 4am on Saturday for the tournament.
Host Mauritius, Djibouti and Pakistan are other countries participating in the tournament.
"The national team, Harambee Stars will travel to Mauritius on Monday, June 12, 2023 due to unavailability of flights to Mauritius. The team was originally scheduled to travel on Saturday June 10, 2023," said the statement from FKF.
"The change of itinerary also means that Kenya will now play two matches instead of the planned three due to Fifa regulations on player rest days between matches," added the statement from FKF.
Kenya was set to play its first match on June 11 against Djibouti but will now face Pakistan on June 14 and play its last game against hosts Mauritius on June 18.Harambee Stars will now face Pakistan and Mauritius.
The team received a financial boost on Thursday after the government via Sports CS Ababu Namwamba gave out Sh10 million to facilitate the trip.
Namwamba, FKF President Nick Mwendwa and CEO Barry Otieno had visited the team during their training session at Nyayo National Stadium.
The team on Friday held its final training session at the Mpesa Foundation Academy in Thika before attending Talanta Hela Launch at State House, Nairobi.
Turkish Coach Engin Firat had confirmed to Nation Sport that he will travel with 23 players and would give a chance to the new ones to help them gain experience of playing international matches.