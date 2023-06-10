Harambee Stars' trip to Mauritius aborts

From left: Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat (right) issues instructions as Abdallah Hassan (left) and Captain Michael Olunga look on during their training session at Safaricom M-PESA Foundation in Thika on June 09, 2023 ahead of their upcoming four-nation tournament in Mauritius.









Safaricom Foundation in Thika during a training session on June 9, 2023 ahead of their upcoming four-nation tournament in Mauritius. PHOTO BY WILFRED NYANGARESI/ NATION