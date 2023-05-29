Four debutantes in Kenya's provisional squad for Mauritius tourney

Kakamega Homeboyz teenage sensation Moses Shumah is among four new players who were Monday named in the Harambee Stars provisional squad for next month's four nation tournament in Mauritius.

Stars coach Engin Firat named the 30 man provisional squad, which will engage in training ahead of the June 11 to 18 competition, which will also feature Djibouti, Pakistan and the hosts.

Stars kick off residential training on June 5 and are set to depart for Mauritius on June 10.

Shummah, 19, has netted five league goals for Kakamega Homeboyz and also scored in their 2-1 win over AFC Leopards in the Mozzart Cup semi-finals.

Other new faces in the squad are Simon Masaka (Sofapaka), Kevin Luke Otiala (Kariobangi Sharks) and Charles Ouma (Kenya Police).

Players who are making their return to the national team are Tusker custodian Brian Bwire, Robinson Kamura (Kakamega Homeboyz) and Bonface Omondi (Gor Mahia).

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala has made the cut. Omala, the local league's top scorer on 25 goals, was dropped from the final squad which faced Iran in an international friendly match on March 28.

Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga and Masoud Juma (Difaa El Jadidi, Morocco) have also been selected.

Firat had hinted at giving new players an opportunity to prove themselves in the tournament ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers set to kick off between November 13 and 21.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Bryne Odhiambo (KCB) ,Brian Bwire (Tusker), Simon Masaka (Sofapaka)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (Gent, Belgium), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg, Denmark), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden) Collins Shichenje (KUPS), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), David Ochieng (Kenya Police), Abud Omar (Kenya Police), Mohamed Siraj (Bandari), Kevin Luke Otiala (Kariobangi Sharks), Robinson Kamura (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Midfielders

Amos Nondi (Ararat, Armenia), Richard Odada (Philadelphia Union, USA), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Teddy Akumu (Sagan Tosu, Japan), Alvin Mangeni (Kenya Police), Clifton Miheso (Kenya Police), Charles Ouma (Kenya Police), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Joseph Mwangi (Nzoia Sugar), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Bonface Omondi- (Gor Mahia), Victor Omune (AFC Leopards ).

Forwards