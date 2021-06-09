Eldoret Marathon shows Kenya can stage big races

Victor Kipchirchir crosses the finish line to win the Eldoret City Marathon men's race

Victor Kipchirchir crosses the finish line to win the Eldoret City Marathon men's race in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on June 06, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • Were it not for the pandemic, we would be talking about crazy figures in terms of fan attendance. Even in the current situation we still had pockets of fans lining up as early as 5.30 am. 
  • The message I am trying to put across is that as a country, we should build our marathons and try to match the Big Five in terms of organisation and pay..

The success of the just concluded Eldoret City Marathon was a testament we are on course to recover as far as athletics is concerned. 

