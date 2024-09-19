Youths in Pokot protest over ‘ghost’ FKF teams

Youths in Kapenguria are alleging that ghost teams have been voting in Football Kenya Federation elections to the detriment of the game in the region.

The youths claimed that the list of teams from West Pokot County that the federation has been using for elections only Chewoyet FC has been eligible to participate in voting.

The youths staged a demonstration in Kapenguria yesterday demanding for justice and sanity to prevail in Kenyan football.

“The ghost teams have never played in any league. The teams were placed by the incumbent president because of his impunity,” said Daniel Kiptoo on behalf of the protesting youth.

Among the alleged ghost football clubs the youth named are Chepleketie, Chemwochoi, Chepom, Cheptulel Juliana, Kapenguria Youth, Kapkoris, Kenya Youth Stars, Kamal, Lomuke, Mawingo Road, Ngoleyo, Umoja, Seito and Toghomo.

National football elections are scheduled to be held later this year.