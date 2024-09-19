New stars to emerge in 50th edition of Berlin Marathon

The Berlin Marathon set for September 29 in the German capital city will see the absence of the usual big names.

For the first time in the history of the race, no Kenyan woman will compete at the 50th edition after Rosemary Wanjiru dropped out.

Wanjiru, initially listed among the competitors, withdrew due to illness and will need more time to recover before her next race. The Berlin Marathon, renowned for its fast course and favourable weather conditions, has witnessed13 world records since its inception.

The most notable one was in 2018 when Kenya’s Double Marathon Olympic champion, Eliud Kipchoge shattered the world record after timing two hours and 1.39 seconds.

The record was lowered by the late Kelvin Kiptum during the 2023 Chicago Marathon after he timed two hours and 35 seconds. He died in a road accident alongside his Rwandese coach, Gervais Hakizimana, on February 11 along the Eldoret-Kaptagat Road.

In the absence of the big names including last year's men and women's winners Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa,a world record time is not guaranteed, with runners aiming for personal bests.

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie, with a personal best of two hours and 04:4 seconds, will lead the Kenyan contingent alongside Ronald Korir (2:04.22), Cyprian Kotut (2:04:34),Samwel Mailu (2:05:08), Philemon Kipchumba (2:05:35), Justus Kangogo(2:05:57), and Stephen Kiprop (2:07:04).

On the Ethiopian side, Tadese Takele is the fastest on the field (2:03:24), will be a formidable contender, along with Hailemariam Kiros (2:04:41),Bazezew Asmare(2:04:57), Milkesa Mangasha(2:05:29), and Haymanot Alew (2:05:30).

Kandie, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, is returning to Berlin after finishing sixth in the Valencia Marathon and winning the eDreams Mitja Marató Barcelona earlier this year.

Last year's race saw Eliud Kipchoge secure victory with a time of 2:02:42, followed by Vincent Kipkemoi (2:03:13) and Tadese Takele (2:03:24).

Korir, who finished fourth last year, and Kipchumba, who was eighth, will be looking to improve their standings.

With no Kenyan women competing this year, Ethiopians could dominate led by Tigist Ketema, who has the leading time in the field- 2:16:07, followed by Tirunesh Dibaba (2:18:05). Other Ethiopians are Yebrugal Melese (2:19:36), Mestawot Fikir (2:20:45) Azmera Gebru (2:20:48) Sisay Gola (2:20:50), Ababel Yeshaneh (2:20:51) Mizuki Matsuda (2:20:52) Fikrte Wereta (2:21:32).

The Berlin Marathon is one of the six World Major Marathons with the others been Tokyo, Boston, London, Chicago and New York. Chicago and New York Marathons will be held on October 13 and November 3 respectively.