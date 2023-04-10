AFC legends doing a great job in top tier league

I am delighted that the majority of Kenyan Premier League coaches are former players of AFC Leopards who also played for the national team Harambee Stars.

The Ingwe legends who are doing a good job are veteran coach Robert Matano who is handling league defending champions Tusker, City Stars head coach Nicholas Muyoti, Bandari coach Anthony Kimani Bandari FC and Francis Baraza of Kenya Police FC.

Others are Ken Kenyatta of FC Talanta, AFC Leopards’ assistant coaches Tom Juma and Lawrence Webo and Edwin Seda who is assisting William Mluhya at Kariobangi Sharks. Others are technical advisors of various teams including National Super League (NSL) sides, and of course Mickey Weche T9 is a tutor at Strathmore University!

One thing they have in common is they are good communicators both in Kiswahili and English, unlike other coaches who choose to speak in sheng language.

Coaching abroad

Several other former Ingwe players including Wilberforce Mulamba and John Busolo are coaching professionally abroad.

In his managerial style, Matano, who played for Leopards as a defender in the early 80s focuses on savoring the game and encouraging his players not to concede a single goal.

He translates his charisma and leadership from the pitch to the dressing room, which has helped him win titles with various local clubs besides Tusker.

While at Leopards on interim basis, Kimani was en route to the golden era, before several top payers left the club to join other sides.

Josephat Murila, Weche, Peter Lichungu, George Sunguti, Maurice Khayota, Regnald Asibwa, Richards Madegwa, Noah Wanyama, Ben Musuku, Dan Musuku Tony Lidonde, Ngaira Esese, Justus Muhati, Fred Serenge, Wina Shilavula, Steve Okumu, Aggrey Lukoye, John Lukoye, Maurice Sunguti, Tom Tera, Ezekiel Akwana are part of the Ingwe Hall of Fame before they took up coaching.

Matano, Asibwa and George Sunguti have established themselves as good managers when it comes to discipline.