Kenya Ports Authority coach Sammy Mulinge (centre) talks to his players during their training session at Makande Hall
Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Mulinge's plan to steer KPA ship to summit of African volleyball

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation Sport writer Samuel Gacharira spent a week visiting Kenya’s representatives at their respective bases and in this week-long series, he gives interesting insights on the behind-the-scenes work coaches and players have put in ahead of the continental event
  • The agony of choice suggests an overload of options, a numbing saturation of possibilities in this KPA team ahead of the continental event
  • Despite the scanty preparations, the dockers have qualified for the league play-offs four times, only missing out once in 2015 when they were promoted
  • KPA will arrive in Tunis as underdogs given this will be their maiden appearance at the continental showpiece



Sammy Mulinge likes three things; swimming, reading and grooming young players. But there is one other thing that the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s volleyball head coach enjoys the most - sleepless nights. Such have been his nights over the last one month and it’s all for a worthy cause.

