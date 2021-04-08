Kenya Prisons withdraw from African Clubs Championship

Sweden-based Kenya Ports Authority player Enock Mogeni (right) helps a teammate stretch during a training session at KPA Makande Hall in Mombasa on April 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia  &  Philip Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Sweden-based Mogeni links up with KPA squad
  • Lack of finances forces warders to pick on their women’s team to represent country in tourney
  • GSU and KPA men will now represent the nation in the 12-day event.

Kenya Prisons have withdrawn their men's team from the African Clubs Championship set for April 16-28 in Tunis, Tunisia due to financial constraints.

